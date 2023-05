YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several items are up for auction from the Youngstown City School District and the Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Trucks, lawnmowers, snow removal equipment, catering equipment, and various classroom items are among the items up for bid.

To check out the items or place a bid, log on to georgeromanauctioneers.com. You have until 10 a.m. on May 10 to place your bid.