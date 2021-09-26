School district superintendent reinstates masks in K-12 classrooms

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting tomorrow, students and staff at West Branch Local School district will be masking up again.

The district superintendent announced masks will be required once again for K-12 after 34 cases of COVID-19 among the student body have been confirmed this year. Among the staff members, 10 have also tested positive this year.

In the announcement the superintendent also said 161 students have been quarantined in the Beloit school district.

According to the school’s website, masks are required for all indoor spaces, except the gymnasium and cafeteria.

“We are hitting higher numbers at a much more rapid pace than we experienced previously. Additionally, community trend data shows that these numbers will increase, not decrease over the next few weeks,” superintendent Micki Egli said on the school’s website.

The administration said they’ll reevaluate the new data in two weeks after masks have been brought back.