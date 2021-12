EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, East Liverpool City Schools are reinstating their mask mandate.

Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig provided the update in a letter on the school’s website.

According to the letter, 18 new cases have been reported in the district.

In October, administration said they would require masks if they saw 14 or more cases in a week.

Starting tomorrow, all students and staff will need to mask up.

They will revisit the policy weekly.