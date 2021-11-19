School district in Columbiana County extending Thanksgiving break due to ‘high stress’

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- East Liverpool City School District announced that the district will have an extended Thanksgiving break due to high-stress levels.

The district announced in a Facebook post that it will be closed beginning Tuesday, November 23 through the entire week of Thanksgiving (through November 26).

School Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig said the district will not make up this day.

“Our Board of Education and Administration care deeply about the mental wellbeing of our learning community. Our students, faculty, staff, and parents/guardians have worked tirelessly to persevere in the face of unthinkable challenges. The extended break will give all of us an opportunity to focus on self-care and family,” Ludwig said in a statement.

According to the post, the first day back to class will be Monday, November 29.