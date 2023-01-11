SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – If you live in Salem, The school board wants you to help pay for a new school building.

On Monday, the board approved placing a new property tax levy on the May ballot. It would raise just under $20 million for a proposed Pre-K-8 building. The state would pay the remaining $38 million.

The district wants to tear down both Reilly and Buckeye Elementary schools and repurpose Southeast. Their plan is to build the new school on vacant land near Southeast.

They have 13 months to secure the local share of the funding.