School district closes to celebrate West Branch girls advancing to State Semifinals

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch School District will be closed Thursday as the girls’ basketball team heads back to the State Final Four for the first time since 2015.

The Lady Warrior Basketball team will face off against Dayton Carroll High School at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Saint John’s Arena, which is on The Ohio State University’s campus.

To make sure students, staff and community members can attend, Superintendent Timothy Saxton said all buildings in the district will be closed.

“The girls’ basketball team has put a lot of hard work into their season and represents our school community with a tremendous amount of Warrior pride,” Saxton said.

The Warriors knocked off Shaker Heights Laurel Friday night, 41-37 at Barberton high school, and clinched their 4th Regional Championship in school history.