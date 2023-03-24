AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Local School Board hired a new superintendent Friday.

Board members held a special session, choosing current Fitch High School Principal Tim Kelty to succeed the retiring David Cappuzzello.

Cappuzzello will step down June 30.

Kelty was picked from a group of six applicants and his contract will be for five years. He has been with the district for the last 24 years, including 18 as an administrator. He also spent six years as a football and baseball coach.

Kelty said it was “a sincere honor” to be chosen. He is an Austintown native and graduated from Fitch High School.