School bus driver, student from Hermitage die in Butler County, Pa. crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a 14-year-old girl from Hermitage and a school bus driver Tuesday.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Muddy Creek Township. Pennsylvania State Police say that the vehicle and bus collided as they were both traveling north on I-79.

Reports state that an unidentified teen from Hermitage on the bus and the 31-year-old driver, Lindsay Thompkins, of Aliquippa, died in the crash.

Other injured passengers on the bus — which included those from Farrell, Grove City, Hermitage and Volant — were taken by either medical helicopter or ambulance to Children’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Those passengers are either in stable condition or had only minor injuries.

There were a total of 13 passengers on the bus.

The truck driver was not injured, according to police.

Troopers say that the northbound lane of I-79 was closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash is still under investigation.