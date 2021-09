YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A school bus and a car got into an accident Wednesday morning in Youngstown.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on Rosedale and West Laclede avenues.

Three kids were on the bus and were not injured. Another bus came to pick up the kids.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Youngstown police are investigating the incident.