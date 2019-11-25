School board president criticized Canfield superintendent in letter

David Wilkeson criticized Alex Geordan's relationship with school resource officers and the Canfield Police Department

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 Investigates asked for Canfield Superintendent Alex Geordan’s personnel file after police reports claimed he mishandled a student threat in September.

In his file, we found an October 7, 2019 letter from School Board President David Wilkeson about the student threat.

Wilkeson criticized Geordan’s relationship with school resource officers and the Canfield Police Department.

Wilkeson pointed out the superintendent must act as a role model in the relationship between schools and police. He directed Geordan to improve communication with police.

Wilkeson also told Geordan to make sure the administration and staff are fully educated in threat assessments and the district’s procedures for student threats.