(WKBN) – While people are finishing up their Christmas shopping and holiday decorating, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is getting a jump on planning for the fair season.

The department released its 2024 Ohio Fair Schedule. The schedule includes dates for Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs, as well as the date of the Ohio State Fair.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2024 fair season on June 8, and the season will wrap up on October 12 with the Fairfield County Fair.

When is the Canfield Fair in 2024?

The Canfield Fair will be Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Monday, Sept. 2. The fair is held at the Canfield Fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

For more information on ticket prices and the schedule of events, go to www.canfieldfair.com.

When is the Trumbull County Fair in 2024?

The Trumbull County Fair, held in Cortland, will be Tuesday, July 9 – Sunday, July 14. The fair is located on Everett Hull Rd.

You can find more information and updates on the fair’s Facebook page.

When is the Columbiana County Fair in 2024?

The Columbiana County Fair in Lisbon will be Monday, July 29 – Sunday, August 4. It’s located at 225 Lee Ave.

For more information on ticket prices and the schedule of events, go to www.columbianacountyfair.com.

When is the Ohio State Fair in 2024?

The Ohio State Fair in Columbus is planned for Wednesday, July 24 – Sunday, August 4. It’s located at the Ohio Expo Center, located at 717 E. 17th Ave.

For more information on ticket prices and the schedule of events, go to www.ohiostatefair.com.

You can find the full schedule of fairs across the state below: