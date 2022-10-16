CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday.

The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause.

Mr. Mange is the MC of the Midway at the Canfield Scaregrounds.

He says in a time of tragedy, it’s encouraging to see everyone come together.

“With the people … helping us, we can accomplish anything. We are Ohio strong, just like Florida is Florida strong. And together, we can do it,” says Mange.

The Canfield Scaregrounds is selling sweatshirts and shirts throughout October. Funds from those sales will be sent to Florida.