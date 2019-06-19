‘Scared out of my mind’ passenger says in Leetonia crash

Three people were taken to the hospital

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who walked away from a crash in Leetonia Wednesday says he doesn’t know what the driver was thinking when he started driving dangerously.

Troopers said Blaze Chamberlain is charged with OVI and failure to control after he drove his car off the road and into a small ravine about 2 a.m Wednesday.

Vincent DeLaroza was a passenger in the backseat when that crash happened along Route 558, just past Lisbon Canfield Road in Leetonia. Two others were in the car with them.

Highway Patrol said a trooper on the side of the road caught Chamberlain speeding right before the crash.

“He started swerving and got off the road, and flew around the corner when the officer pulled out behind us. That’s all I know that happened,” DeLaroza said. “We flew about 10, 20, 50 feet, I don’t know.”

Chamberlain and the other two passengers were taken to the hospital.

DeLaroza said one of his friends was unconscious after the crash and he had to pull him out of the car.

“I just thank God everyone survived it,” he said.