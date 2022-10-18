LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is in the spirit of the fall season, and there are some happy faces downtown.

The square is filled with 17 scarecrows. Lisbon businesses and neighbors made them for the third annual Scarecrows on the Square event.

Each scarecrow has a different theme. One looks like Iron Man; another resembles a famous national monument.

Jessie Perkins helped create a Dia de los Muertos scarecrow for Geronimo’s Supply Company. She said it only took a couple of hours to make.

“This was made from a local farmer’s field, so we used some local things to make her to put her in the Square,” Perkins said.

The scarecrows will be up through the end of October.