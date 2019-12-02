Scammers out in full force for Cyber Monday

More than 68 million Americans will click and shop this Cyber Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN and CNN) – More than 68 million Americans will click and shop this Cyber Monday.

Americans are expected to spend more than $9 billion, that’s a 19 percent hike from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Even though today seems like the easiest and most convenient way to shop, it can also lead you open to scammers and tricks.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips:

Make sure you are shopping from the retailer’s website – searches through Google and Bing can lead you to phony websites

Popup ads or windows may be flashy and appealing, but it is likely spam

Be careful browsing through emails, don’t just click on something. Make sure you verify the sender

Always use a credit card to shop. Many debit cards don’t offer the same amount of protection against fraudulent purchases

Understand return policies

Set a firm budget

Make sure you know exactly what you are shopping for – model number, color, and price comparisons. Many shoppers end up with a product they thought was the one they wanted only to find out it was the wrong model number.