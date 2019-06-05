SBA to determine if businesses are eligible for storm damage loans

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – More damage assessments will take place Thursday in the Valley.

This next step is to see if some business owners are eligible for loans to make repairs.

Ohio EMA has requested that the Small Business Administration (SBA) look over the damage.

SBA needs to assess the area and then Ohio Governor Mike DeWine would have to request an SBA disaster declaration. That would open up avenues for business owners to obtain loans for repairs.

Some of those loans could be low-interest ReEnergize Ohio and ECO-link loans.

Earlier this week, the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency went door to door in neighborhoods impacted by the storm and turned their findings over to state authorities for relief consideration.