Sawed-off shotgun, knives seized following reported assault in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police say he attacked a woman and threatened her with a sawed-off shotgun.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:43 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. on reports of a domestic violence situation involving a gun.

When officers got there, they found a woman with injuries to her face and leg.

Officers took cover behind a cruiser and ordered a man, later identified as 52-year-old William Dawson, out of the house.

Dawson came out and was taken into custody without incident.

The woman told police that she was showering in the house when Dawson pushed her down, causing her to strike her head on a fixture.

The woman said she then got dressed and went outside the house. At that time, she said Dawson shut the door on her and pointed a gun at her through a glass door.

Officers found broken glass from a door and window in the kitchen area and also found a loaded sawed-off shotgun on the couch, according to the report.

Two knives were also found on Dawson and another on the ground near a door, the report stated.

Dawson was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on felonious assault charges. He is also facing a charge of having weapons under disability and domestic violence.

Dawson could be facing other charges following testing of a substance inside a glass pipe that was found in Dawson’s possession, police said.

Also, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) was notified due to the shotgun’s barrel and grip being cut down, the report stated.

The woman refused treatment from medical personnel at the scene, police said.

