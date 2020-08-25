Save the Post Office demonstration happening in downtown Youngstown

About a dozen active and retired postal workers are demonstrating out in front of Youngstown's main post office downtown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Save the Post Office demonstration is happening in downtown Youngstown Tuesday afternoon.

This comes a day after U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified on Capital Hill, explaining his plan for the postal services and promising not to make any further changes on how it operates or the use of its equipment.

Sill, local Postal Union Worker President Dominic Corso doesn’t have a lot of faith in what the Postmaster General said Monday.

Corso says this facility is still being shorted on some of its postal sorting equipment, slowing down the processing and delivery of mail.