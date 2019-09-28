Saturday’s run/walk to honor fallen Girard officer

The walk will be 3.24 kilometers -- the same as Officer Justin Leo's badge number

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a run/walk in downtown Girard to honor fallen Officer Justin Leo.

Leo was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in October of 2017.

The walk will be 3.24 kilometers — the same as Officer Leo’s badge number.

The event is free and starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It is taking place rain or shine.

The event kicks off in front of American Legion Post 235 Auxiliary on High Street with a word from city officials and a prayer. The walk begins at 5 p.m. from that location.

There will also be a recollection speech and memorial ride at the end of the event.

Organizers say there may be traffic delays in the area.

September 28, 2019. The 2nd Annual Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run. The yellow areas are designated for event parking. The… Posted by Girard Police Department on Wednesday, September 25, 2019