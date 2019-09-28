Saturday’s run/walk to honor fallen Girard officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a run/walk in downtown Girard to honor fallen Officer Justin Leo.
Leo was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in October of 2017.
The walk will be 3.24 kilometers — the same as Officer Leo’s badge number.
The event is free and starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It is taking place rain or shine.
The event kicks off in front of American Legion Post 235 Auxiliary on High Street with a word from city officials and a prayer. The walk begins at 5 p.m. from that location.
There will also be a recollection speech and memorial ride at the end of the event.
Organizers say there may be traffic delays in the area.