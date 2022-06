WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday turned out to be a nice day for the third and final day of the Weathersfield Township Flag Day Festival at the park grounds.

The festival features various activities, food, entertainment and carnival games.

This was the first festival in a few years due to the pandemic.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, you still have some time. The festival finishes at 11 p.m. on Saturday.