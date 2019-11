Admission is $4 and gets you access to 150 vendors

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ready or not — the holiday season is here.

Saturday starts a two-day holiday craft show at the Metroplex Expo Center.

There will be 150 vendors, selling their products. Food is also available, as well as a large raffle to benefit the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Admission is $4.

The Holiday Marketplace runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Expo Center is located at 1620 Motor Inn Dr.