Saturday kicked off the first Black Business Market of 2021

(WKBN) – Saturday was the first Black Business Market of 2021, and the founder of the event is excited for the year ahead.

Candice Dukes has monthly markets planned for the rest of the year.

Saturday’s market included over 50 vendors from here in the Valley, Columbus, Cleveland and elsewhere.

However, Dukes hopes that warmer weather and COVID-19 vaccinations encourages more people to check out the market.

“We have a lot of repeat people that come and check us out, but we did see a lot of different faces that were just excited to be around and spend some money and support the businesses,” Dukes said.

The next market will be on April 24 at MetroPlex Expo Center in Girard.

Dukes looks forward to hosting summer markets outdoors.