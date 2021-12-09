YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business has again helped students find the perfect gifts for Christmas.

The doors to Santa’s Workshop were open Thursday at Potential Development. Students could pick two free gifts for family and friends, plus one for themselves.

There were fuzzy socks, jewelry, small pouches, and Christmas ornaments. They also got a gift bag.

It was all courtesy of Ivory & Birch. Orner Deloran Muransky-Thompson started the Santa’s Workshop because she remembers needing shopping help as a child and wanted to assist the Potential Development students.

“Some kids come in and they know exactly who they’re shopping for and exactly what they want. And some kids come in and browse and then pick something out. It warms my heart because that’s my favorite part of having a store is when people come in and I help them pick out the perfect gift. This is a version of that here set up for those students,”

Ivory & Birch has been hosting this Santa’s Workshop at Potential Development for five years.