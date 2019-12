Children with sensory sensitivities don't always get to share in the fun of holiday events

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Children with sensory sensitivities don’t always get to share in the fun of holiday events.

However, Sunday morning, families were invited to the Southern Park Mall to visit Sensitive Santa.

For an hour before the hustle and bustle of regular mall hours, the children got to take part in a variety of sensory friendly activities and meet with Santa.