Santa to visit children with special needs at Eastwood Mall

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley has collaborated with the mall for this event

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastwood Mall in Niles is holding a special Santa photo opportunity.

It is a great opportunity for families with children with autism and other special needs.

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley has collaborated with the mall for this event.

“For one day, the mall will open up early, turn off the holiday lights and music and help kids meet Santa on their terms,” says Board Vice President Aundra Cika Heschmeyer.

Families can meet with Santa during this private event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday.

You must pre-register online at the ASMV website. This year’s event will be done with social distancing and in scheduled 15-minute time increments.

An activity bag will be available for each family to take home in lieu of the traditional craft and game area.

The event is free and a variety of professional photo packages will be available for purchase.

A doctor’s note may be needed for anyone who cannot wear a mask. Masks may be removed for photos and then put back on.