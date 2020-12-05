Santa stops by Poland Fire Department Saturday for drive-thru event

You can visit Santa at the fire station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With COVID-19, going to visit Santa can be a challenge this year.

The Poland Fire Department is getting creative to make sure everyone gets a chance to see him, however.

The Firemen’s Association is hosting its first drive-thru Santa event. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at Station 92, located at 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.

Anyone who comes out can talk to the big man himself, from a safe distance, of course, as well as enter to win gifts from local restaurants and see the fire trucks and other special guests.

Visits are by donation. The money raised will be used to create gift baskets for families in need this holiday season.