Santa Shuffle makes its way through downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 10th annual Santa Shuffle took place in downtown Youngstown Saturday.

Dozens of people joined in as they visited several bars and restaurants downtown.

The money raised from ticket sales will go toward local charities.

It began and ended at the Draught House on West Federal Street.

“It’s great, it is a great time. They put on a good show and everybody’s so friendly and the bars are more welcoming and that’s another thing — it gets people out to realize the different places, restaurants, bars in the downtown Youngstown area,” said Sally Wachuck, who has participated in the event for 10 years.

Wachuck says they do it every holiday season and anyone can join in.