Santa gets special lift on fire truck to visit kids in Youngstown

The children also got to see the fire truck up close and sit inside

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 03:03 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 03:36 PM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Santa got a special ride in Youngstown Friday.

He was on top of a fire truck.

Rudolph and the other reindeer were resting, but Santa didn't want to miss visiting with the children at Potential Development.

The students were celebrating pajama day, so they looked mighty comfortable while telling Santa about their wishes for Christmas.

