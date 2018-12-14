Santa gets special lift on fire truck to visit kids in Youngstown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Santa got a special ride in Youngstown Friday.

He was on top of a fire truck.

Rudolph and the other reindeer were resting, but Santa didn't want to miss visiting with the children at Potential Development.

The students were celebrating pajama day, so they looked mighty comfortable while telling Santa about their wishes for Christmas.

The children also got to see the fire truck up close and sit inside.

