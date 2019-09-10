San Francisco 49ers visit Youngstown elementary school to talk about inclusion

They went as part of Start With Hello Week, a program that helps children overcome social isolation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not every day you get to have lunch with NFL players, but that’s exactly what some lucky elementary students did Tuesday in Youngstown.

Members from the San Francisco 49ers visited students from Williamson Elementary, where the kids are being taught about inclusion.

The players went for lunch and an assembly as part of the non-profit organization Sandy Hook Promise’s Start With Hello Week, a program that helps children overcome social isolation.

“I think it’s really important to teach kids at a young age because as we all know, kids can either be really sweet or really brutal. So it’s important to teach them young to be inclusive and make sure that no one’s alone and make sure they make everyone feel like [they’re] loved or be sweet or be kind to someone, because being kind can go so far for anyone,” said defensive end Solomon Thomas.

The team is in town preparing for their week two matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.