CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — There are currently close to half a million children living in foster care in the United States with roughly 140,000 children adopted every year, according to the Adoption Network. A Campbell family shows how those blended families are becoming more and more diverse.

“They call me Momma D, sometimes it’s Dawn if they’re mad at me. I’m momma. This is mom,” said adoptive mother Dawn Cox.

Cox and Irene Morrow said they’ve loved their kids — all siblings — ever since they first came to stay with them.

“This was my first and only placement. These kids came to me four years ago and then I ended up adopting them,” said Morrow.

Now their home looks like any family with small children — full of life and a little rambunctious.

“I love kids. These guys are my world. Without them– without any of them, I’m nothing. They make me want to be a better person,” said Cox.

Two-year-old Havi loves garbage trucks. Five-year-old Hikeem has autism and his favorite toys are trains. Six-year-old Harmony likes playing with dolls.

But two things they all adore are their moms.

“She tells the people at school not only are we white but we’re a lesbian couple. Then she’ll come home and she’ll say I told my friend so and so and he says it’s weird. And I say do you think it’s weird? No. No that’s not weird to them because that’s what they know,” said Morrow.

They encourage anyone thinking of adopting or fostering to do it.

“To not let anything stop them. If you’re a blended family. If you’re a single mother or a single father–I’ve seen both of those in foster care. If this is something you really have in your heart to do there are kids out there who really need homes,” said Morrow.