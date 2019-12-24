Salvation Army short of Red Kettle collection goal

Even after the donation of four gold coins and a silver coin, the Salvation Army said its donations are down from last year

(WKBN) – The countdown is on for the Salvation Army and its Red Kettle campaign.

Donations are down a little bit from last year.

The charitable organization has received four gold coins, a silver coin and a couple of other things, too. All together, the donations total about $6,500.

But, there is still time for people to give.

“If we don’t make our goal, we are going to have to cut back on services, somewhere, at some point. I am hoping we don’t have to do that, so we are hoping people pull through for us,” said Mahoning Valley Salvation Army Coordinator Paul Moore.

If you don’t have cash on hand, don’t worry. The Salvation Army also accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay at every kettle location.