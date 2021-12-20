NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is still collecting donations for its red kettles. One bell ringer started at 9 a.m. on Monday and won’t stop until the mall closes at 10 p.m.

Captain Chris Williams is the pastor at the Salvation Army in Warren. He will spend all day at the Eastwood Mall collecting donations.

Williams has been at multiple locations over the last five years. He has made it his own tradition.

“It’s craziness but it’s fun. This year, we had a donor that said up to $3,000 for whatever I would get into this kettle, they would match. When you have something like that, you really want to step out and do it,” he said.

You can also donate online, just visit the Salvation Army’s website.