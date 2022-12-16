YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salvation Army of Youngstown has seen its numbers go up for families requesting help. This year they are passing out toys to more than 1,700 kids.

More than 900 families will be receiving a Christmas meal box year. That’s almost 300 families more than last year.

“I think it’s because of inflation and people are struggling,” Paul Moore, Salvation Army area coordinator, said. “We actually have 276 new families that we haven’t had before.”

The aid is made possible by donations from the community.

Friday, volunteers from Mr. Darby’s Antique Emporium dropped off a truckload of food.

They then took up a donation at their store and matched what customers donated and then some.

An anonymous donor contributed $500 in food vouchers.