WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army Community Center in Warren is helping people with mental health issues find ways to cope.

The Mental Health Drop-in Center is a place people can go to help work through different mental health issues with other like-minded people. It’s a partnership between the Salvation Army and the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

“It’s a peer-support, social rehabilitation program for those who tend to want to isolate with things like severe depression, whatever it may be,” said Bryan Bender, director of the Mental Health Drop-in Center.

Bender says the holidays can be specifically difficult sometimes, but the program offers a way for people to get through them together.

“They tell me being here really helps them because they don’t have to be alone and deal with that thing — whatever that thing is — alone, by themselves. They can come here and connect,” Bender said.

The center runs from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and it offers different activities like games, crafts, cooking, field trips and more. There is also a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person. Bender said they also offer pick-up services.

Bender said the program is not to take away from other services that a person may be getting, but it’s an additional resource to offer more support.

The program is free and available to Trumbull County residents. Bender said most people get referred to the program by a counselor, case worker or mental health specialist.

Anyone interested in attending should ask their mental health care provider for a referral, however, you can also call Bender directly to find out more information about attending. Anyone interested can call 330-367-9816.