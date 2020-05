It started at noon and participants are asked to enter the parking lot from Franklin Street

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A produce giveaway is happening at the Salvation Army of Warren.

With the help of Second Harvest Food Bank, the Salvation Army is giving away produce, drive-thru style.

It started at noon.

Participants are asked to enter the parking lot from Franklin Street.

They will be directed by the National Guard from there.