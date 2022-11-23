YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army is making sure everyone gets to enjoy a nice, hot Thanksgiving meal!

The organization passed out over 600 meals in a drive-thru Wednesday at the Salvation Army’s headquarters on Glenwood Avenue.

A team of volunteers and kitchen staff helped prepare the meals, which included Thanksgiving staples like turkey, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.

“It gives you a rewarding feeling knowing that people are having struggles with food and the bills and everything else, so if you can give them a good, hot Thanksgiving meal, it’s worth it,” said Major Paul Moore.

The Salvation Army hopes to return to an in-person Thanksgiving meal next year.