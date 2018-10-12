Salvation Army holds shoe drive for 25 kids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Salvation Army recently held a shoe drive where 25 local children were given shoes.

The Youngstown Police Department along with Payless Shoes supported the event.

The children were invited to the Salvation Army Glenwood location in Youngstown for free breakfast, crafts and gym time. They were then transported to Payless Shoes in Boardman for new shoes and socks.

The Women's Auxiliary Group also volunteered.

Last year the Salvation Army gave away backpacks, but after realizing many organizations now provide backpacks to kids, they felt this may be a better route to take.