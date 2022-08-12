YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army held its Community Fun Day on Friday.

Kids were able to play games and get toys and free food. A couple of kids even won a bike.

It’s the first time they’ve been able to hold this type of event since the pandemic hit.

“A lot of people will forget that we’re here to help the community. So, we just again trying to let people know, the Salvation Army is here and we love to help you and we love your kids. We have a lot of programs and opportunities for the kids and we want them to know that,” said Paul Moore, area coordinator for the Salvation Army – Mahoning County.

Moore says they are also helping families with back-to-school supplies and soon will be taking applications for Christmas assistance. Anyone in need of help can call 330-270-5999.