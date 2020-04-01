Salvation Army hands out food to community during dire need for donations

Major Paul Moore said during this time, they are not asking for any information or criteria

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Food donations are needed now more than ever around the Valley and it’s no different for the Salvation Army of Mahoning County

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, the Salvation Army on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown is giving out food bags.

Major Paul Moore said during this time, they are not asking for any information or criteria. Everyone will get food.

Moore adds that they have seen more people in need during this time than ever before. On Wednesday, there was a line of cars going around the corner.

“We have new families that are coming that some of them have never been here at all. Some of them haven’t been here in a couple years. People are just being laid off so we’re seeing a lot of new families like that, new individuals that need help just in this time of crisis,” said Moore.

Moore said the United Way has been extremely helpful financially. They also just got a donation for $10,000 from the Community Foundation of Mahoning Valley.

Plus, the Salvation Army is always accepting donations. For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website or their Facebook page.