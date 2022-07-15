YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County held a drive-thru pantry event Friday to help families in need.

Boxes of frozen meats, produce, butter and bread provide families with enough food for three to four days. Many of the donations came from the Second Harvest Food Bank. They expect to serve 90 to 100 families.

The food was given away at the Salvation Army headquarters on Glenwood Avenue.

“With inflation, as you know, and with the price of gasoline, families are struggling,” said Paul Moore, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army of Mahoning County. “Then, with the children out of school with summer, kids eat a lot of foods and a lot of liquids in the summer, so they always need help.”

Volunteers from the Youngstown State University football team came to help as well.

The next pantry event hosted by the Salvation Army will occur Friday, July 22.