WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army Warren Corps is collecting toys this holiday season, and the community can contribute.

Christmas trees filled with names of children in need are in the Eastwood Mall by customer service.

The Salvation Army is looking for community support in helping them.

“The need continues to grow, and we just look for that need. It’s something we can help our community with,” said Salvation Army pastor and captain Chris Williams.

Anyone can take a tag from an angel tree. Tags are also at local community businesses.

Along with a name, the tag also has a gift idea for that child.

After the gift is purchased, it can be taken to where the tag was or to the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service in Warren.

Over 870 families will pick up their gifts there.

“We put them into the back of their car and then they go home and they’re able to wrap the presents,” Williams said.

These trees aren’t just at Eastwood Mall. They’re also at Walmart in Liberty and Cortland, as well as the Sam’s Club in Niles.

Williams said the Salvation Army is helping around 2,033 children this year.

“It’s not just us helping our community. It’s our community helping the community,” he said.

Gifts for older kids are still needed, like sports toys and learning materials.

Gifts for these children must be handed in to the Salvation Army by Monday.