(WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Mahoning County created a Walmart registry to help with its Angel Tree program.

Each year, the Salvation Army helps provide new clothes and toys to more than 500 kids.

Items on the registry will benefit those children.

You can learn more by going to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County’s Facebook page.

