Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance
You have to apply in-person at the Warren location on Franklin Street SE
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - It's not even Halloween but the Salvation Army is already preparing to help those in need at Christmas.
A lot of people showed up at the organization's Warren location on the first day to apply for Christmas assistance -- the Salvation Army's food and toy giveaway.
Organizers said they're seeing more first-time families apply for help.
"It's very rewarding and yet it's very heart-stirring because I talked to women today that have grandchildren, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews that they are taking care of," said Retired Maj. Ruth Pritchard.
The Salvation Army is only taking applications through Thursday. You have to apply in-person at the Warren location on Franklin Street SE from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You need to bring a photo ID, proof of total household income, Social Security cards for all family members and proof of residency in order to apply.
