Salvage sale in Warren makes use of reusable materials

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership held a salvage sale in Warren on Saturday.

Items for sale came from demolished Trumbull County Land Bank properties. People could find doors, sinks, flooring tiles among other things to spruce up their home.

Events like this prevent reusable materials from being sent to a landfill.

“This is a 15,000 square foot warehouse and it was almost full to the ceiling in one room. An easy 5,000 square feet of materials would have gone straight to one of the local landfills or even farther out,” said Landon Kline, coordinator of Building a Better Warren.

Guests were lined up long before the start of the event, which was a part of the Build a Better Warren initiative.