YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week marks one year for a local salon and spa in Youngstown. The person behind the business started it when she was just 20 years old.

Alexandra Galantis celebrates the anniversary Tuesday for AG Beauty. The salon sits in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, directly across from Youngstown State University’s campus.

She felt that the students needed a place right off campus to get salon services.

According to Galantis, the salon has added new services such as massages, makeup applications and waxing.

In the past year, she has participated in many community outreach events as well as partnerships with YSU organizations.

“Our clientele is just a mix of different people. We see a lot of people that work downtown. A lot of students from YSU, faculty and just people in the area,” said Galantis.

AG Beauty is looking forward to partnering with more local organizations in the coming year.