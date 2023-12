SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Recent illnesses have caused a local school district to begin the holiday break early.

Southern Local School District announced that school is canceled on Thursday and Friday: December 14-December 15.

School superintendent Tom Cunningham said that recent illnesses have impacted approximately 20% of students. Cunningham also that illness caused a staffing shortage in the district.

Students and staff will return to school on Wednesday, January 3.