SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday afternoon, the Salineville community held a raffle and dinner at the Salineville Fire Department to support one of their own — a local teen who was severely burned in a lawnmower explosion last month.

Kenneth Frischkorn was mowing his family’s lawn when the lawnmower started sputtering like it was out of gas. When he turned the lawnmower off and opened the tank, it exploded, catching his shirt on fire and severely burning his hands, arms and back.

“I thought it ran out, but it was just building up pressure in the gas tank. So the second I turned it off and I opened the gas tank, it shot up out and got on my shirt and caught the mower on fire,” Frischkorn said.

Frischkorn is going to be a senior this year at Southern Local. His football and wrestling teammates made up a big part of the crowd supporting him at the fundraiser on Saturday.

“It’s just a great thing. I really couldn’t ask for a better community to have behind me and support me through my whole journey,” Frischkorn said. “It’s just great to know that I have teammates that actually care about me and they’re willing to do anything for me, and I’m willing to do anything for them as well.”

Frischkorn says he has a long road to recovery but hopes to get back to normal in the fall.