Sales tax helping Mahoning County’s budget as state funding goes down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners said the improving economy is helping them maintain their budget heading into 2020.

Commissioners started meeting with department heads this week to hear their budget requests for the new year.

Spending next year is expected to fall in line with this year’s even though the county has lost revenue from managed care nursing homes, as well as the state’s local government fund.

Instead, it’s seeing better-than-expected sales tax receipts.

“They started the sales tax on out-of-state sales and online sales, and so the county is starting to see the effect of that,” said Audrey Tillis. “The sales tax is running about 3.5%, where we had projected 2%. So that’s a good thing.”

Commissioners will continue their hearings through the end of this month.

A final spending plan should be in place by the end of the year.