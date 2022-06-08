(WKBN) — Three local non-profit organizations were awarded a $25,000 grant through State Farm. Two we talked to were The Brightside Project in Salem and the Youngstown Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The Brightside Project plans to invest their grant into a bus to travel to the southern end of Columbiana County. It will serve as a mobile food pantry called the Sunshine Bus.

While Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to combine the grant to purchase both material to help build beds and find a central location to work out of.

“If we had a place of our own where we could have everything set up and ready to go, it would be a lot easier to have somebody say, ‘Hey we want to come and volunteer with you,’ and we could just open up the building, go inside and go straight to work,” said Jeff Watkins with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“There’s a need in Columbiana County for us to go to the children. So the children can’t always get to us to get food or personal care products,” said Lisa Wallace with the Brightside Project.

The third non-profit to win $25,000 was the Young Men’s Empowerment Series Mentoring Program in Youngstown.