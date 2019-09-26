Salem woman reports abduction in Warren, says man stole her car

The victim says the man held her against her will because he was angry about missing money and drugs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 37-year-old Salem woman reported that she was abducted and held against her will in Warren before she managed to escape.

She called police around 5 a.m. Thursday, reporting that a man abducted her and stole her car.

She said earlier that she was visiting her mother and drove to the Sunoco gas station, where she ran into an old friend. She said the woman asked her for a ride, and they went to a house on Hamilton Street, according to a police report.

She said while she was at the house with her friend, a man there became angry that his drugs and money were missing. She said he locked the doors, grabbed a knife and told them that they would not be leaving until he got the items back.

The woman said she was unable to find the items and said the man threatened to kill them. She said he then forced them into her car, where he said he was driving them to the east side of the city to kill them, the report stated.

The woman told police that they were able to get out of the car and run away when he stopped at a red light at W. Market Street and Parkman Road.

Police said the woman reported hiding in the woods behind Family Dollar until she heard a truck in the parking lot. She asked the driver to call police.